Officials search for suspects in armed robbery near Tyler

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2024 at 10:07 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery late Friday morning near Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, a sheriff’s office release said they received a call about 10:30 a.m, from a business on State Highway 31 East near Dauphin Plumbing, outside Loop 323 in Tyler. Deputies were told by the caller at this business location, they were robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash from their register.

Officers said the robbery suspect, “fled out of the front door of the business. The suspect allegedly entered a black car being driven by another black male and fled eastbound on State Highway 31 East.” Initial investigation shows the suspect was, a man armed with a handgun, dressed in all black clothing, a black ski mask, gloves and shoe coverings.

Authorities are investigating the case with further details released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

