Jasper County Deputy dies in car accident

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2024 at 9:29 pm
Jasper County Deputy dies in car accidentJASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Deputy Lesley Wade of Zavalla, died from injuries received in a two-vehicle crash in Angelina County on Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a release from the sheriff’s said Wade leaves behind her husband, Jasper County Deputy Chris Wade(in picture) and their two children.

Wade joined JCSO with her husband, at first providing courthouse security as a bailiff, before joining the sheriff’s office patrol division.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said this about Lesley Wade, “She led by example and made her mark in the history books of Jasper County as one of our best sheriff’s deputies. Please pray for Chris and their family, as well as their fellow law enforcement officers, during this time. Go with God, Lesley. We will miss you, but are thankful you were part of our Jasper County family. You’ll always be our Hero. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”



