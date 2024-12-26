Man arrested after deputies find several dogs malnourished

December 26, 2024

TRINITY COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, an East Texas man has been charged with animal cruelty after deputies reportedly found several dogs severely malnourished at his property.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to 204 Elephant Walk St. for multiple dogs at large. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two dogs in the roadway in front of the house and observed several dogs on chains that were severely malnourished. Another dog could be seen in a small kennel without any shelter, officials said.

“Call history showed that the owner who later identified as, Christopher James Rode, was warned previously about having the animals improperly on chains, how to provide proper shelter and care for the dogs,” the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rode allegedly became confrontational and resisted arrest. Since then, the sheriff’s office has removed eight dogs from the property and filed for a court order to seize the dogs.

Rode was charged with resisting arrest, failure to identify (giving false or fictious information), two counts of animal at large, five counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, five counts of unlawful restraint of dog and eight counts of dog or cat vaccination required.

In Texas, people who fail or refuse to have their dogs or cats vaccinated against rabies and is required to be vaccinated can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

