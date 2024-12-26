Four arrested in Palestine armed robbery

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 10:05 pm

PALESTINE — Our news partner KETK is reporting that four people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Monday in Palestine. Officers were dispatched to the Scorpion Smoke Shop at 4222 W. Oak at around 9 p.m. in reference to a robbery. A man and woman entered the store and the man reportedly displayed a handgun demanding money from the employee. Officials said the woman then sprayed mace/pepper spray into the business as they fled in a red Nissan SUV.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the man as Charles Blake DeFore, of Elkhart,and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of Highway 287. Officials then located the red SUV located outside of the residence.

Officers made contact with Tammy DeFore, who confirmed that Charles was inside. Tammy refused to exit the residence and did not say anything else to officials. Officials also confirmed that a second person of interest in the robbery, Abril Espinosa, was inside the residence.

“The PPD Emergency Response Team (ERT) then gave numerous commands for the subjects to exit the residence, but they continued to refuse,” Palestine PD said. “The PPD ERT then introduced chemical agents into the residence. A short time later, Tammy DeFore and Espinosa exited the residence through the front door.”

Charles reportedly attempted to escape through a broken bedroom window and was taken into custody. Another woman, Cynthia Penland, was also found inside of the residence.

Following a search of the property, Palestine PD said they were able to find evidence linking Charles and Espinosa to the robbery and obtained an arrest warrant for Espinosa. The four were arrested on Thursday.

Penland and Tammy were arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and interfering with public duties.

Espinosa was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and interfering with public duties and the warrant for aggravated robbery.

Charles was arrested for his parole warrant, warrant for aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is now being held at the Anderson County Jail on a $900,000 bond.

