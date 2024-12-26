2 arrested after police find boyfriend’s body in field

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 9:58 pm

CENTER – Center police arrested a man and woman on Tuesday in connection to the death of the woman’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Cordero Wyatt, after police found his body in a field. According to our news partner KETK, the Center Police Department received a call regarding a welfare check on Wyatt. The caller stated that her son had been at his girlfriend’s home in Center and was no longer answering his phone or had returned back home. Officers then contacted the girlfriend, 40-year-old Alicia Petite.

“Petite informed officers that Wyatt had been at her residence earlier and friends had picked him up, but he was no longer at her house. Officers responded to Petites’ residence, and she allowed them to look in the home for Wyatt,” Center PD said.

According to officials, some of Wyatt’s belongings were located in the home including his cell phone. Responding officers contacted the Criminal Investigation Division, and detectives began investigating a possible missing person.

During an investigation, authorities learned that 26-year-old Mtwakil Saeed was at Petites’ home when Wyatt arrived. Saeed waved a firearm and reportedly “shot multiple times, some of which struck Wyatt.” Later, officials found Wyatt’s body in a nearby field.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Saeed and Petite. Saeed was arrested for murder and Petite was charged with tampering with physical evidence and have since been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

“This case is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time. There is no concern of danger to the public currently regarding this case,” Center PD said.

