Rusk PD offers reward in Rusk pharmacy robbery

Rusk PD offers reward in Rusk pharmacy robberyRUSK — The Rusk Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of a person accused of robbing a pharmacy on Dec. 11. According to our news partner KETK, a person broke into Chapman Pharmacy’s drive-thru that Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. to reportedly steal narcotics. Officials said the store video shows a person appearingto used a black handled ax with white cloth wrapped around the handle and red tape.

Rusk Police ask if you know of anyone in connection to this incident, to call them at 903-683-2677. They said any information provided will be kept confidential.



