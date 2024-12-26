Fort Worth now fourth largest in the state

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 4:30 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that Fort Worth has now surpassed Austin to become the fourth most populated city in Texas, according to estimates released by The Texas Demographic Center at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Fort Worth’s population is closing in on the 1 million mark, with an estimated population of 989,878 people, as of Jan.1, 2024, based on the data. That’s nearly 3,000 more residents than Austin, which had an estimated population of 986,928. Fort Worth has gained nearly 71,000 new residents since the 2020 census count, according to the numbers.

Houston remains the state’s largest city, with its population holding steady at more than 2.3 million residents, followed by San Antonio (1,495,295) and Dallas (1,302,868). Complete list here.

