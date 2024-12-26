Today is Thursday December 26, 2024
Pedestrian killed in Longview accident

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 12:39 pm
LONGVIEW – Pedestrian killed in Longview accidentA pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash while attempting to cross the road, according to our news partners at KETK. Longview police officers responded to the 2000 block of North Eastman Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound and hit the woman while she was attempting to cross Eastman Road. Longview PD said the woman reportedly failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Longview Police Department said the investigation is ongoing with no further information being released at this time.



