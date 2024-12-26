Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 10:02 am

TYLER – Recycle your real, unflocked and undecorated Christmas tree with Keep Tyler Beautiful and Tyler Solid Waste from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 15. Natural Christmas trees can be dropped off in designated areas at Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Rd, and Fun Forest Park, 2000 N. Forest Ave. There will be “Christmas Tree Recycling” signs at each location. This eco-friendly initiative provides an opportunity to recycle live trees and support local wildlife. Local fishermen are encouraged to repurpose the trees and use them to create new fish habitats in nearby lakes and ponds, contributing to the preservation of local aquatic life. Keep Tyler Beautiful is also collecting unwanted or broken string lights regardless of the condition. The copper wire will be recycled, and the proceeds will go toward the conservation organization Lion Guardians. The collected lights can be dropped off at the Christmas Tree Recycling locations or the upper parking lot at Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. For more information, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com or contact Casey Williams, Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or KTYB@TylerTexas.com.

