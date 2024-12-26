Van Zandt home burned in Christmas morning fire

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2024 at 8:42 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, a home on Van Zandt County Road 1203 near Wentworth was burned in a Christmas morning fire, according to officials. Grand Saline Fire Department public information officer Caden Mosher said that several 911 calls came into the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mosher said that Canton Fire Department was automatically sent out to the scene and that Grand Saline Fire Department was called in at around 9:20 a.m. for mutual aid.

According to Mosher, no one was at home or injured during the fire. Mosher added that the Van Zandt County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.

