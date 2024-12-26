The Year in Entertainment 2024: The TV that was top

Dramatic comedies and crime thrillers dominated the TV landscape of 2024. This year the small screen took us everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to Regency era London. Here's a look at the shows and limited series that defined 2024:

-Penelope and Colin finally got together in Bridgerton season 3. The third season of the Netflix series became the sixth most popular title of all time on the streamer.

-Speaking of Netflix shows, people couldn't stop watching the limited series Fool Me Once. It racked up an impressive amount of views, becoming the eighth most popular title in the streamer's history.

-Baby Reindeer also had quite a year. The Richard Gadd-created Netflix series took inspiration from the writer and actor's real life, and came away with six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Gadd and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Jessica Gunning.

-The real winner at this year's Emmy Awards was Sh?gun. FX's series based on the James Clavell novel about a power struggle in feudal Japan set a new record for the most Emmys won by a drama series during a single cycle. The show won 18 awards in all, including Outstanding Drama Series.

-Other big winners at the 76th Emmy Awards were Hacks, which won Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Jean Smart, and The Bear, which surpassed its own record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single cycle with 11.

-Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV made quite a splash this year, enrapturing audiences with its look at the toxic culture behind iconic children's shows of the '90s and early 2000s. The docuseries became the most successful Max title ever reported on Nielsen's Top 10 charts, surpassing The Last of Us.

