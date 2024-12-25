Today is Wednesday December 25, 2024
Taxi cab strikes several pedestrians in NYC’s Herald Square

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2024 at 7:12 pm
WABC

(NEW YORK) -- Three people were hospitalized after a New York City taxi cab jumped the curb and struck multiple pedestrians in Herald Square on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred on the Midtown Manhattan sidewalk at 4:03 p.m. as the taxi driver was northbound on Sixth Avenue, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

There were six pedestrians struck by the cab, and the three individuals that were transported to area hospitals included a 9-year-old boy, and two women aged 41 and 49, according to officials.

All of the impacted pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver suffered a possible medical episode, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
