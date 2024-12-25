Chiefs clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed by riding defense to victory over Steelers

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2024 at 4:03 pm

Oh, how much has changed in a year.

And oh, how much hasn’t.

A year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs spent their Christmas Day delivering a gift-wrapped win to an interim-coached Las Vegas Raiders team. The Chiefs fell to 9-6 with the loss, their playoff berth still intact but their road to the Super Bowl fully on the road.

A year later?

A Chiefs team that seemed to be playing with fire during narrow early-season wins secured its 15th victory in 16 tries in a resounding 29-10 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City celebrated Christmas this year by locking up the AFC’s top playoff seed, once again earning a bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship on the road to the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.

The Chiefs impressed on offense and defense.

Mahomes used his arms and legs each effectively to lead two first-quarter scoring drives, the Chiefs scoring a season-high 13 points in a first period that featured a trademark Mahomes shovel and well-anticipated deep ball alike.

The Chiefs’ defense disrupted Russell Wilson and the Steelers early and often, Wilson taking a season-high five sacks even as a calf injury sidelined Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Safety Justin Reid intercepted Wilson’s double coverage end-zone throw in the first quarter, and cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped Wilson in the fourth quarter as the contest began to slip out of hand.

Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce off the turnover-positioned short field.

The Steelers wouldn’t score in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh entered the game coming off consecutive losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, but hoped its offense would receive the necessary juice from star receiver George Pickens, who missed three prior games with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers hoped a banged-up secondary could at least take solace in the returns of cornerback Donte Jackson and safety DeShon Elliott.

Instead, the Chiefs showed how much Mahomes could again elevate a cast ranging from rookie receiver to seventh-round running back while Kelce contributed 84 yards and a touchdown in a reminder that his performance routinely improves as the season goes on. Kelce also became the Chiefs’ all-time leader in touchdown receptions with his 77th, breaking a tie with Tony Gonzalez.

Kansas City’s defense showed that its mastery of pass rush and coverage does not depend on Jones, even as he will no doubt elevate it into January.

A year after the Chiefs ceded a fumble touchdown and a pick-6 to the Raiders, they were the ones wreaking havoc defensively.

Mahomes completed 29 of 38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers held the Chiefs to 69 rushing yards.

Wilson completed 23 of 37 passes for 205 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for more than double his season high, Wilson’s 55 yards including a rushing touchdown and multiple first downs. His mobility helped on a day when he was under such heavy pressure, but wasn’t enough.

Falling to 10-6, the Steelers lost control of the AFC North ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ Wednesday afternoon game at the Houston Texans. Expect Pittsburgh’s finale against the Cincinnati Bengals to influence AFC playoff seeding.

The Chiefs close out their season against the Denver Broncos next week in a game without playoff implications for Kansas City.

Much changed between the Chiefs’ Christmases.

Come February, they’ll hope much will be the same.

