Zion Williamson (hamstring) eyeing return to practice next week

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2024 at 1:31 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) —Zion Williamson has begun the conditioning phase of his rehab from a left hamstring strain and is expected to return to full practice next week, while Brandon Ingram remains early in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday.

Williamson has been out since Nov. 6 because of the injury and has been limited to six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

He is considered week-to-week, according to the Pelicans.

Ingram has been out since Dec. 7 after suffering a high-grade low left ankle sprain. The Pelicans said he is early in his rehab process and will be reexamined in about two weeks.

The team has been ravaged by injuries, with every member of their projected starting five having missed several games this season.

Trey Murphy III suffered the most recent injury, a left ankle sprain vs. the Nuggets in a loss Sunday, but is considered day-to-day. Jose Alvarado, out since Nov. 11 with a left hamstring strain, has begun the conditioning phase of his rehab and is considered week-to-week.



