Sources: Ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll interested in Bears job

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks Super-Bowl winning coach Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources told ESPN.

Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and the Super Bowl. The others are Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson and Jim Harbaugh.

Three teams — the Bears, Jets and Saints — are in the market for a head coach who can help reset their culture. Few coaches have been more effective than Carroll at doing just that.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29, one day after a 23-20 loss to the Lions that ended with the Bears’ furious comeback attempt falling short thanks to clock mismanagement. Thomas Brown, who had recently been named Chicago’s interim offensive coordinator, assumed Chicago’s interim head coaching duties.

Carroll helped shape USC into a national champion and then went to Seattle and, over a run that lasted 14 seasons, led the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances, two conference championships and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win.

Last January, the Seahawks announced Carroll was out as head coach. At the time, owner Jody Allen said in a statement that Carroll would remain with the team as an advisor. Later that month, Seattle hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as head coach.

In recent weeks, Carroll has begun discussing a return in the NFL and now is interested in doing it. He has not yet spoken with any teams yet, per sources, but he would welcome that chance.

Although Carroll is 73, everybody who knows him knows that he has more energy than most.

“I get asked a lot, so I’m pretty familiar with answering that I could coach tomorrow,” Carroll said on 93.9 KJR last August. “I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in a long time. I’m ready to be ready to do all the activities that I’m doing and feeling really good about it. I could, but I’m not desiring it at this point.”

This was said before this NFL season kicked off. Since then, Carroll has changed his mind, and he said he is ready to attack the grind again if given the opportunity.

Chicago, with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is appealing to Carroll, per sources.

The Bears are preparing to host Carroll’s former Seahawks team Thursday night in Chicago.

One legendary coach has returned to the game in recent weeks, with Bill Belichick accepting the head coaching job at North Carolina. Now Carroll is looking to become the next to return.

