East Texas non-profit raises $75,000 for Cooper Reid of Troup

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2024 at 8:58 am

TROUP – The East Texas Agriculture Foundation presented Cooper Reid of Troup a check for $75,000 this week to assist in his recovery from a head injury. According to our news partner KETK, the foundation raised the money through their “Birdies for Coop” golfing event in November.

Cooper suffered his head injury while playing in the Troup homecoming football game in 2022. The nonprofit raised the money through their “Birdies for Coop” golf outing in November. This event was to support Cooper who experienced a life-altering injury while playing in the Troup homecoming football game in 2022.

“Throughout the last few weeks it has been extremely hard to come up with the words to express our sincere thoughts to any and everyone that had a hand in this. This event was a heartfelt gathering that showcased the power of community and generosity,” The East Texas Agriculture Foundation said.

“Birdies for Coop”, featured live music, auctions, food trucks, a cornhole tournament and a 4-man golf scramble.

