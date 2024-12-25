Longview ISD awards teachers $3.5 million in bonuses

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2024 at 8:10 am

LONGVIEW – Just in time for the Christmas break, Longview ISD had a very special gift for their teachers. Cash! According to our news partner KETK, LISD Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard handed out $3.5 million in LISD incentive bonuses for Teachers (LIFT) to all 13 campuses. The district said in press a release, the bonuses are based on several performance criteria by the Texas Education Agency’s accountability standard and campus-specific performance distinctions.

“The eligible campuses received bonuses on the number of distinctions in various academic areas, with additional recognition for campuses contributing to the district’s overall postsecondary readiness rating, awarded by TEA,” Longview ISD said.

