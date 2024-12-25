How to avoid the emergency room during the holidays

(NEW YORK) -- Three states -- Louisiana, Kentucky and New Hampshire -- are reporting high levels of respiratory illness, including common cold, flu, RSV and COVID, according to the CDC. In addition, children under four are currently experiencing the highest levels of RSV hospitalizations.

Dr. Neil C. Bhavsar, an emergency medicine resident at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit, said that those illnesses come out "roaring" at this time of year because people are staying indoors, coming from all over and spending time with family.

He wants people to know the severity of their illness and where to go so it's best treated, he said.

"Urgent Care is a quick fix," Bhavsar said. Typically, it's best for non-life-threatening conditions that are addressed within 30 minutes to a few hours.

"The ER or the emergency department is for serious injuries, life-threatening illness or something that can become very serious," he said.

He explains that respiratory illnesses may take a few days to figure out.

"When we're talking about respiratory illnesses, I would say, if you're not feeling too well for like two to three days, have a low grade fever, a cough that's been lingering for a little bit longer than you want, some facial pressure, sinus pressure, congestion, urgent care is your friend," Bhavsar said.

But he warns that if "your fingertips are blue, your lips are blue, you're feeling short of breath and you have chest pain" to go to the emergency department. Any child with these symptoms, especially trouble breathing, should be evaluated in an emergency room.

For upper respiratory illnesses, Bhavsar urges people to stay hydrated.

"Drink warm fluids, soup, broths, hot teas, you can try a nasal spray for congestion and honey is a big thing we've been doing for a sore throat or a cough," Bhavsar said. But he warns honey should never be given to infants or anyone less than a year old due to the risk of a severe illness called botulism.

He also recommends steam inhalation and over-the-counter decongestants for respiratory illnesses, but these should not be used for more than 3-5 days in a row.

In addition, Bhavsar said ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help with body aches and chills. Always follow dosing instructions, ages for use, and consult with a physician if uncertain on how to take any these medications.

