Palestine police search for suspects in armed robbery

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 9:53 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department is seeking information in a robbery that occurred at a smoke shop last night. According to our news partner KETK, Palestine PD officers responded to an aggravated robbery around 9 p.m. that occurred at the Scorpion Smoke Shop in Palestine. A light complected female suspect allegedly stood watch at the door and then Palestine PD said they sprayed pepper spray or mace into the business as they fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The male who reportedly presented a handgun and demanded the money appeared to have a tattoo on his left wrist, officials said.

The suspects reportedly fled in a maroon Nissan Armanda or Pathfinder, believed to be older than a 2016 model, according to Palestine PD.

“The vehicle had no front license plate, but had a light bar mounted to the front, front driver’s side bumper damage, a trailer hitch ball mounted on the rear and the vehicle sounded as though the muffler had been removed,” Palestine Police Department said.

The officials said that the suspects fled south on Tule Factory Rd.

If any individuals have information, contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

