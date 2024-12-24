Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown gives back to ET kids

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 4:12 pm

TYLER – Although his season is over because of a knee injury, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was back in East Texas doing something special for the holidays. According to our news partner KETK, the Arp ISD graduate, gave out bicycles and accessories to children in need Monday afternoon.

“I want to inspire, whether that’s on or off the field and give back, whether that’s on or off the field and coming home, especially doing it at home, it feels even more and more special,” said Overshown. “Then around this year, just giving back whatever I can to help a family or to make a child smile, that’s what I’m all about.”

Arp ISD said in the release that Overshown gave away 20 new bikes. Each had a new helmet, tennis shoes and water bottle, for 10 boys and 10 girls in need.



12-year-old Braylon Show, was one for those lucky kids. “I’ve always wanted a bike all my life.”

Overshown, who just had knee surgery after his season ended two weeks ago, was at Kid City USA in Tyler Monday afternoon for the givaway. He said that riding a bike as a child helped give him his love for competition and that he’s glad to be able to provide those for children. The giveaway was a collaboration between Overshown’s company Keep it Even LLC and Cable’s Roofing, C. Cooper Custom Homes, BB Cleaning Services, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kid City USA.

