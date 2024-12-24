Today is Tuesday December 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview ISD mourns the loss of a high school student

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 4:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview ISD mourns the loss of a high school studentLONGVIEW – Longview ISD is grieving the loss of a student who was a junior at Longview High School. According to our news partner KETK, district official said that 17-year-old, Ulises Coreas died on Sunday following a sudden illness.

“Our hearts are broken for Ulises’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him,” said Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard. “We hold them close in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Longview ISD said that when students and staff return from Christmas break, counseling and support services will be available. The viewing will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services. The service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC