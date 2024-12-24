Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

(NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion ahead of its Christmas Eve drawing.

The estimated jackpot would make it the seventh-largest in the game's history and its seventh billion-dollar prize.

It would also be the largest ever won in December, if a ticket matches all six numbers drawn.

The cash value of the jackpot is estimated to be $448.8 million.

The last time the jackpot was won was at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10. No one has won the grand prize in the last 29 drawings, as the jackpot has ballooned.

The Mega Millions jackpot has only been won on Christmas Eve once before, according to the game. A $68 million jackpot was won in New York on Dec. 24, 2002, though it was never claimed.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play. Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. ET.

