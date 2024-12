David Rancken’s App of the Day 12/24/24 – Make Me A Cocktail!

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 11:10 am

Looking for an antidote for when your Monday, is on a Friday? Check out David Rancken’s App Of The Day. It’s called Make Me A Cocktail. You can get Make Me A Cocktail in the Apple Store.

