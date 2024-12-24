Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after 1-day stay

Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the flu, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all," Clinton's deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña said in a statement.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to the hospital in Washington on Monday after developing a fever.

He was in "good spirits" as he received care and underwent testing, Ureña said.

Clinton, a Democrat who served as the 42nd president of the United States, suffered some health issues since leaving the White House in 2001.

He underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2004 and in 2010 had two stents inserted into heart valves. He underwent surgery in 2005 for a collapsed lung. More recently, he was hospitalized for several days for a blood infection in 2021.

Clinton was active on the campaign trail this past year in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. He also hit the road this fall to promote his new memoir "Citizen: My Life After the White House."

During an appearance on ABC's "The View" earlier this month, Clinton reflected on the Democratic Party's 2024 loss, saying "we need to quit screaming at each other and listen to each other."

"We’re always going to have differences. We’re very narrowly divided now on many things, but I think you shouldn’t run away from the tough ones, you should turn into them,” he said. “I think it will help bring us back together. I may be wrong, but that’s what I think.”

