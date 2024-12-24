Christopher Nolan’s next film: ‘The Odyssey’, with a star-studded cast

Christopher Nolan will be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.

The Oppenheimer director will use IMAX to tell the more than 2,000-year-old story of Homer's Odyssey, Universal Pictures has announced.

"Christopher Nolan's next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. "The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The film is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Nolan's most recent movie, Oppeneheimer, won him best picture and best director at the Academy Awards earlier in 2024.

The Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. It covers Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War.

