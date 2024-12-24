The Year in Entertainment 2024: Top movies at the domestic box office

Animated movies and summer blockbusters dominated the film landscape of 2024. This year, the silver screen took us everywhere from the island of Motunui to the Emerald City of Oz. Here's a look at the top five movies at the 2024 domestic box office:

-The #1 movie at the domestic box office for 2024 was Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel follows a teenage Riley, who learns how to cope when she gains brand-new emotions, including Anxiety and Embarrassment. The film is also the #1 animated movie of all time at the box office, both domestic and worldwide.

-Deadpool & Wolverine came in second place. The film brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and had him sporting his yellow costume for the first time in film. The superhero flick also holds the record for #1 R-rated movie of all time at the domestic box office.

-It can't help that it's so populer ... lar! Wicked is holding space at third position on the domestic box office chart. The Cynthia Erivo- and Ariana Grande-starring film also earned the record for the biggest weekend at the domestic box office for a movie based on a musical.

-Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4. Those little yellow minions returned with former supervillain Gru to defeat an escaped criminal and his femme fatale girlfriend in the animated sequel.

-Finally, Moana 2 sails into fifth place on the list. The Walt Disney Animation picture reunites Moana with the demigod Maui as they embark on a new journey after Moana is called upon by her ancestors.

