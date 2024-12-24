Texas mascot Bevo won’t travel to Peach Bowl

ByANDREA ADELSON

December 23, 2024, 3:29 PM

Once again, Bevo will not be making the trip to Atlanta, as the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that there is not enough room on the sideline in Mercedes Benz-Stadium for the Texas Longhorns mascot.

Earlier this month, Bevo was not allowed to travel to the SEC championship game, at the same venue, for the same reason. Texas faces Arizona State in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal Jan. 1.

The Peach Bowl said in a statement, “We love all of the great traditions of college football and no doubt, Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there is simply not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we unfortunately will not be able to have Bevo on the field.”

The 1,700-pound Bevo XV, with a horn span of 58 inches, would need a significantly sized enclosure to fit securely on the sideline. Bevo made the trip to the 2019 Sugar Bowl, where he famously came charging out of his pen toward Georgia mascot Uga.

