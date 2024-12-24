1 million Americans to receive checks from the IRS. How to know if you’re eligible

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 12:12 am

One million taxpayers will automatically receive a payment from the IRS in the coming weeks, the agency recently announced.

The checks, which could amount to as much as $1,400, are for those who failed to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

“These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

How to know if you’re eligible

The payments are automatically being sent to those who qualify, the IRS said. No action is required.

That includes taxpayers who filed a 2021 tax return but either left the Recovery Rebate Credit section blank or filled it out incorrectly when they actually were entitled to receive the money.

“Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible,” Werfel said. “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

Recipients will get a letter notifying them and the payment itself by the end of January either by check or direct deposit. Checks began to be sent out earlier this month.

The money will be deposited into the bank account listed on the individual’s 2023 tax return. If the account is closed, a check will be sent to the agency’s on-file address.

If someone didn’t file a 2021 tax return, they could still receive this payment, the IRS said, but they must first file a return by April 15, 2025.

What to know about the rebate

Americans received three stimulus payments from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic. Two were sent out under the Trump administration in 2020 and one under the Biden administration in 2021.

The first check totaled $1,200 for eligible taxpayers, the second $600 and the third $1,400.

Most Americans received checks, the government said, but those who didn’t get the full amount could file for the rebate credit.

The IRS estimates that roughly $2.4 billion will be sent to Americans in the coming weeks.

