Today is Tuesday December 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Schedule changes announced for Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game on FOX

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 12:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS – After the Cowboy’s exciting win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Silver Star Nation fans will get to see the team back on the field sooner than expected.

The Dallas Cowboy’s Dec. 29 game against their longtime rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, has been moved up over three hours to 12 p.m. Central Time from it’s original 3:25 p.m. start time.

Additionally, The Green Bay Packers were originally scheduled to play at 12 p.m. Central time against the Minnesota Vikings but that game will now at 3:25 p.m. instead of the Cowboy’s game.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC