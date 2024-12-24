Schedule changes announced for Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game on FOX

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 12:07 am

DALLAS – After the Cowboy’s exciting win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Silver Star Nation fans will get to see the team back on the field sooner than expected.

The Dallas Cowboy’s Dec. 29 game against their longtime rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, has been moved up over three hours to 12 p.m. Central Time from it’s original 3:25 p.m. start time.

Additionally, The Green Bay Packers were originally scheduled to play at 12 p.m. Central time against the Minnesota Vikings but that game will now at 3:25 p.m. instead of the Cowboy’s game.

