Optimum fiber in Troup, many without internet

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2024 at 12:00 am

TROUP – The City of Troup said many of their residents are currently without VOIP phone service, internet and cellphone service after Optimum’s fiber optic line was cut on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, a third party contractor cut the Optimum fiber optic cable that supplies internet service to the town and two of the major cell phone companies that cover Troup.

Troup city manager Gene Cottle said that Optimum is working to repair the cut cable and to return cell service to the area. City of Troup employee’s are currently monitoring their water tower and the water wells which rely on cellular connections to communicate.

The city was only able to share this information because of a fallback cellular modem that uses three different cell phone service providers.

