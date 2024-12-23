Nebraska governor recovering from serious injuries after being bucked off a horse

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2024 at 5:28 pm

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEBRASKA) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being bucked off a horse, his office said Monday.

The incident happened when the Republican leader was riding on horseback with family members near Columbus on Sunday.

The governor was thrown from a new horse, his office said. His injuries included "minor lacerations to his spleen and kidney, seven broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung resulting from the rib damage, and a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae," his office said in an update on Monday.

"In summary, the Governor's injuries were serious but not life-threatening and could have been much worse," the statement added.

Pillen, 68, was initially transported to Columbus Community Hospital before being sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha "out of an abundance of caution," his office previously said.

The governor is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation and plans to work from his hospital room, his office said Monday.

"The Governor looks forward to returning to his office soon after Christmas and wishes a blessed and safe holiday to all Nebraskans," his office said in the statement.

Pillen, who played football at the University of Nebraska under legendary coach and former Rep. Tom Osborne, took office in January 2023.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back