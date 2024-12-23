1 dead after Malakoff home destroyed in fire

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2024 at 12:34 pm

MALAKOFF – According to our news partner KETK, a Monday morning house fire has left one person dead in Malakoff. Malakoff Police Department Chief Floyd Thomas said the deceased was identified as Gloria Aruizu and that the fire happened at 803 W. Mitcham St. in Malakoff. Tool Fire Rescue said they were called to the fully-involved structure fire at around 2 a.m. on Monday along with fire departments from Seven Points, Gun Barrel City, Trinidad and Malakoff.

The home was reportedly a total loss and now Tool Fire Rescue is asking the community for donations to help the residents affected.

“As far as the family. He is a good man and father with a 7-year-old little girl. He works in Tool for WCCMUD. Best man I know. If anyone would like to donate as he has now lost his home and all the Christmas presents for his daughter two days before Christmas.”

Tool Fire Rescue

Tool Fire Rescue said that there’s a donation jar at the Tool Circle S at 201 N Tool Dr. and that Vera Bennett with Tool City Council can also be contacted at VBennett@tooltexas.org to make donations.

They gave the following list of items that they’ll be collecting in a box at the Tool Fire Station:

Mens- 36/38 pants, XL/2XL shirts, 11 shoes

Womens- 10/12 pants, XL shirts, 9 shoes

7-year-old little girl- 7/8 clothes and 1 shoes

Baby dolls and makeup

