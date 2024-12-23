Denzel Washington gets baptized, becomes a minister ahead of 70th birthday

Denzel Washington's next phase of life includes sharing the word of God as a minister. Days before his 70th birthday, the actor rededicated his life to God on Saturday, getting baptized at Harlem's Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ. He also received a minister license that will allow him to be ordained and lead spiritual services in the future.

"In one week I turn 70,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant, Page Six reports. “It took a while but I'm here."

He added, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

Denzel's wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke to the congregation, expressing how proud she was of his spiritual journey.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” she said. “So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel has long been open about his faith and Christianity, recently sharing a story about seeing the face of God while on a yacht listening to a song called "The Face of God."

"I was put on this earth to share, and to be an example, of the power, and wisdom, and grace, and mercy of God in my life," he previously shared to BBC’s 1Xtra Breakfast host Nadia Jae, later adding, "So my life is not the movies I make. That's what I've been put here to do, or that's proof of the source of what I've been given to do on this earth, and it's not acting."

