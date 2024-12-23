CEO killing suspect Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in Manhattan court to state murder charges

(NEW YORK) -- Luigi Mangione on Monday pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 26-year-old Mangione entered the Manhattan courtroom in shackles and under heavy guard. He was dressed in civilian clothes, wearing a maroon sweater over a light-colored shirt.

He pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. Judge Gregory Carro presided over the arraignment.

A Manhattan grand jury upgraded charges against Mangione last week to include first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

He is also charged in New York with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

There is also a federal case against Mangione. One of the charges, murder through use of a firearm, would make Mangione eligible for the death penalty if he's convicted.

Both cases are in addition to the charges brought against Mangione in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested and where he faces charges including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mangione was transported to New York on Dec. 19 after waiving his right to an extradition hearing that morning in court in Blair County, Pennsylvania.

Upon his arrival in New York, Mangione was placed under arrest by federal authorities.

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said Mangione would not initially contest pretrial detention, and he was taken into police custody.

Mangione then made his initial appearance in Manhattan federal court the same day, hours after the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging him with stalking and murdering Brian Thompson. He did not enter a plea.

Agnifilo said her client was prepared to appear in state court and said the federal charges were sprung on them.

"This is a highly unusual situation we find ourselves in," Agnifilo said. "I have never seen anything like that."

She said the theories of the two cases appear to be in conflict, noting the state case accused Mangione of terrorizing a group of people while the federal case accused him of stalking an individual.

The judge told the parties to confer.

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said this week that "the state case will proceed in parallel with any federal case."

Mangione’s next scheduled court date for his federal case is Jan. 18.

