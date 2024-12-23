In brief: The Weeknd movie ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ gets release date and more

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2024 at 7:58 am

We now have a release date for the thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which finds The Weeknd making his big-screen debut. The movie, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, will be released on May 16. It was directed and written by Trey Edward Shults for Lionsgate. The film is tied to the release of The Weeknd's new album and its accompanying tour ...

A24 has bought the domestic rights to the new horror movie Victorian Psycho, which will star Margaret Qualley and Thomasin Mckenzie. Zachary Wigon is set to direct the movie, which begins filming in March 2025, Deadline reports. Virginia Feito wrote the script based on her upcoming novel of the same name. The story follows a governess living in Victorian England who arrives at a remote manor, where strange happenings cause her to believe everything is not what it seems ...

In other A24 news, the studio has announced their movie Marty Supreme, about a 1950s ping-pong ball champion, will be released on Christmas Day in 2025. Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Reisman in the film, which was directed by Josh Safdie. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrera and Sandra Bernhard also star in the film, which will serve as counter-programming to Avatar: Fire & Ash, which opens Dec. 19, 2025 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back