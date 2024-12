Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/24

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2024 at 6:18 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Giants 7, Falcons 34

Lions 34, Bears 17

Browns 6, Bengals 24

Titans 30, Colts 38

Rams 19, Jets 9

Eagle 33, Commanders 36

Cardinals 30, Panthers 36

Vikings 27, Seahawks 24

Patriots 21, Bills 24

Jaguars 14, Raiders 19

49ers 17, Dolphins 29

Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 26

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Rockets 114, Raptors 110

Pacers 122, Kings 95

Nuggets 132, Pelicans 129

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Hurricane 3, Rangers 1

Panthers 4, Lightning 2

Kings 1, Capitals 3

Ducks 5, Utah Hockey Club 4

Kraken 2, Avalanche 5

Senators 1, Oilers 3

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back