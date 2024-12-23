Today is Monday December 23, 2024
‘Sonic 3’ handily beats ‘Mufasa’ at the battle of the box office

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2024 at 6:18 am
Paramount Pictures

In the battle of animated new releases, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beat out Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office this weekend. 

The third installment in the Sonic series brought in $62 million to land in first place according to Box Office Mojo, with Mufasa a distant second with $35 mil.

Coming in third was Wicked with $13.5 million, which was a 40% drop from last week, with last week’s box office winner, Moana 2, in fourth with $13.1 mil, down about 50% from the previous week.

Rounding out the top five was another new release, Homestead, which brought in a little over $6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $62 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $35 million
3. Wicked - $13.5 million
4. Moana 2 - $13.1 million
5. Homestead - $6.06 million
6. Gladiator II - $4.45 million
7. Kraven: The Hunter - $3.1 million
8. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim - $1.27 million
9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - $825,000
10. Queer - $364,240

