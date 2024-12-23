NFL playoff picture, draft order Week 16: Cowboys, 49ers both eliminated from postseason race

The playoff picture is getting clearer after several notable teams were eliminated from the postseason race on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were knocked out of playoff contention before either of them took the field Sunday. Both franchises needed a lot of help and a perfect finish in order to make the playoffs after their disappointing starts to the season. Any hope of that happening is now officially gone.

The 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl last season, have dealt with several injuries throughout the year — including from star running back Christian McCaffrey. He ended up playing in just four games this season while dealing with first an Achilles injury and then a knee injury. San Francisco dropped its fifth game in its past six outings on Sunday afternoon when it fell to the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys aren’t last in the NFC East — the New York Giants have that position locked down — but their season hasn’t been much better. Though they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, which marked their fourth win in their last five games, their push since losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury came too late. The Cowboys, who lost five straight games earlier this fall and their first five home games, will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. The loss for the Buccaneers has put their chances at winning the NFC South at risk, too.

The Baltimore Ravens also secured a playoff spot, their third straight, with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. That win also stopped the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.

Here’s a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 16 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 22, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)*

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-7) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

On the bubble

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

9. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 22, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

4. Houston Texans (9-6) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 22 here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

2. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

4. New York Giants (2-13)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (10-4)*

4. Chicago Bears (4-11)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

3. New Orleans Saints (5-9)*

4. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 22 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

3. New York Jets (4-11)

4. New England Patriots (3-12)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

2. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (9-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

2. Denver Broncos (9-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

NFL Draft order

While there will likely be plenty of movement here in the weeks to come, the New York Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft next spring.

Here’s what the top of the draft order looks like as Week 16 of the season wraps up.

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)*

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

12. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

17. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

19. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

21. Houston Texans (9-6)

22. Denver Broncos (9-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

24. Washington Commaners (10-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

26. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

27. Green Bay Packers (10-4)*

28. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

31. Detroit Lions (13-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

