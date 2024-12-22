Today is Sunday December 22, 2024
Registration open for the Tyler Girls Softball League

December 22, 2024
TYLER – Registration open for the Tyler Girls Softball LeagueSign up for the Tyler Girls Softball League’s (TGSL) third season! Registration is open until Friday, Jan. 24, and costs $50 per player. TGSL is a community-focused softball program for girls ages five to 14 who want to learn fundamental skills in a competitive atmosphere. “Our mission is to inspire players and coaches, foster teamwork, enhance communication skills and boost the confidence of all participants,” said Athletic Coordinator Allan Piedra. League games begin in April. All home games will be played at Faulkner Park or Golden Road Softball Fields during the season. For more information, contact Athletic Coordinator Allan Piedra at (903) 595-7271 or email APiedra@TylerTexas.com.



