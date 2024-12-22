Huntington ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2024 at 6:33 pm

HUNTINGTON – Our news partners at KETK report the Huntington ISD School Board has named Dr. Carolyn Fiaschetti as their lone finalist to be the district’s new superintendent. Fiaschetti was voted in as the lone finalist at the school board’s meeting on Monday. She currently serves as the regional assistant superintendent for the Region 6 Education Service Center.

“Congratulations to Dr. Carolyn Fiaschetti – Cohort 30! She was named as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Huntington ISD. Way to go, Dr. Fiaschetti! Our scholars are doing amazing things in schools and districts.”

Fiaschetti has a doctor of education degree and a master of education degree from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, along with a bachelor of science degree from Miami University in Ohio.

She’s previously worked with Conroe ISD and Montgomery ISD. Fiaschetti will start at Huntington ISD in February of 2025.

Go Back