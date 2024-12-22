Tilman Fertitta nominated as ambassador to Italy

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2024 at 12:20 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Houston billionaire and businessman Tilman Fertitta to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy. “Tilman is an accomplished businessman, who has founded and built one of our country’s premier entertainment and real estate companies, employing approximately 50,000 Americans,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Tilman has a long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives, which include children’s charities, law enforcement, and the medical community.” CBS on Dec. 10 first reported news of Fertitta’s possible appointment, noting the 67-year-old was expected to be Trump’s pick for the post.

Fertitta is an active member of the Houston community. He is the CEO of Landry’s, owner of the Houston Rockets, chairman of the University of Houston board of regents and executive committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, among other positions and ownership stakes. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also been a strong backer of Fertitta, appointing him to the University of Houston System Board of Regents in 2021. Fertitta has also donated millions to Texas Republicans, including to Governor Greg Abbott, as the Texas Tribune previously reported. Ambassadors are positions appointed by the president and approved by the Senate. They serve as the highest-ranking U.S. representative in the country to which they have been assigned. In November, Fertitta attended a SpaceX Starship rocket test flight in South Texas with Trump and Elon Musk. Most of Fertitta’s political donations have been to Republicans, including Trump, but he has also made donations to Democrats, according to Open Secrets. Fertitta isn’t the only person with sports ties to be nominated by Trump as an ambassador. Former Heisman Trophy winner and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is the nominee to be ambassador to the Bahamas.

