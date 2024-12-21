New push to ban commercially bred puppies, kittens in Texas pet stores

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2024 at 6:42 pm

HOUSTON – KPRC reports that animal advocates are renewing efforts to ban the sale of commercially bred puppies and kittens in Texas pet stores, citing concerns over unethical practices and animal welfare. The Texas Humane Legislation Network released undercover footage as part of its campaign to highlight what they call the “puppy mill pipeline.” This system brings weeks-old puppies from Midwest breeders into Texas, where they are sold for thousands of dollars each. THLN Executive Director Shelby Bobosky explained the risks these puppies face during transport. “What they endure is the trip down to Texas… Various types of puppies in their own feces and urine with a very weakened immune system,” said Bobosky. “That’s why sometimes when they arrive at the store, they are sick or become sick soon after.” Undercover video shows puppies in Texas pet stores appearing sick, lethargic, or undergoing treatment. One video, reportedly submitted by a former pet store employee, shows a puppy unable to stand.

