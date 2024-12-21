Run Tyler 5K gets colorful in 2025

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2024 at 3:42 pm

TYLER – The Run Tyler 5K is back with a color run edition on Saturday, Jan. 11! The entry fee is $20 per runner, and the registration closes on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Check-in will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. Afterward, a post-race party will be held, where participants can receive their medals, enjoy refreshments and take photos. The 5K benefits the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department in its efforts to provide events and programming for the community. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/RunTyler5k, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Parks Administration at (903) 531-1370.

