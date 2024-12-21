Two ministries leaving Daystar Network amid abuse allegations

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2024 at 12:55 pm

BEDFORD – The Dallas Morning News reports two ministries that broadcast TV shows on Daystar Television Network have announced they are parting ways with the Bedford-based company, which has been rocked by a family rift over child abuse allegations. LoveIsrael, a Bible teaching ministry led by Baruch Korman, announced in a YouTube video Tuesday that the organization is taking its shows off Daystar’s network. And Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, an author and former co-host of The 700 Club Canada, announced last month that she was removing her show, Laura-Lynn Live at the Eagle’s Nest, from Daystar. Daystar did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures of LoveIsrael and Thompson.

“I could no longer be a part of it [the network],” Thompson told The Dallas Morning News in a Dec. 18 interview. She said her show had been airing on Daystar for about six weeks before she terminated the relationship. “When I saw Joni Lamb make a brief statement… and talking about performance reviews and that he [Lamb’s son] has engaged in a smear campaign, my heart as a mother sank,” Thompson said. Korman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the video, Korman said his organization has had a relationship with Daystar for about 10 years, and would be severing its relationship with the network “as soon as possible.” LoveIsrael says on its website that its weekly TV program is broadcast in about 190 countries, including on Daystar’s network. Daystar broadcasts a slate of around-the-clock programming to over 100 TV stations across the country, and its programming includes shows hosted by some of the most influential evangelical televangelists and pastors including Joel Osteen and Dallas’ Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Go Back