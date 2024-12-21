New Democratic candidate for Tyler City Council District 3 seat

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2024 at 7:56 am

TYLER — Our news partners at KETK report that a lifelong resident of Northwest Tyler has placed her bid for the Tyler City Council District 3 seat. Shonda Marsh, with 30 years of experience in healthcare and a deep commitment to community advocacy, claims to bring transformative leadership to the district. Marsh’s career included leadership roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This campaign is not about me; it’s about amplifying the voices of Northwest Tyler,” Marsh said. “We will honor our district’s rich history while building a future that ensures every family has the opportunity to thrive.”

Her campaign will prioritize:

Expanding healthcare access to improve physical and mental health resources for all residents.

Promoting economic growth by uplifting local businesses and creating jobs.

Enhancing neighborhood safety and infrastructure while preserving the district’s unique heritage.

Investing in youth education and community engagement to empower the next generation.

“It’s a district defined by churches and small businesses that have built community and fostered stewardship for generations,” Marsh said. “It’s a place where the spirit of North Tylerite resilience and unity shines bright. These landmarks and the people who sustain them are the heart and soul of our district.

The campaign will officially launch on Jan. 4, 2025 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” mural near the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Clubhouse on 1714 N. Palace Ave in Tyler. A meet and greet reception will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Flourish Nonprofits on 416 S. Broadway Ave.

Community members are encouraged to attend, share their ideas and learn more about Marsh’s vision for District 3. For more information on Marsh’s campaign, people can visit VoteShondaMarsh.com.

“This is our home, our history, and our future. I am committed to listening, learning, and leading

with a vision that honors our past while paving the way for a brighter tomorrow,” Marsh said.

Go Back