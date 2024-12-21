Developers plan 60 acres for entertainment, retail stores

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2024 at 7:44 am

TYLER — Across the street from the Village at Cumberland in Tyler, the Genecov Group has purchased a 60-acre development site expected to bring a new form of entertainment for East Texans, according to our news partners at KETK. The company said they will bring sports, leisure and nightlife to Tyler in the ultimate recreation and cultural playground known as Parkside Development. It will include major retailer stores, restaurants, boutique hotel and pad sites.

“With over 600,000 SF at the Parkside Development, this will be the home to high profile retailers, entertainment concepts, restaurants, and more. Located directly across the street from the 700,000 square foot Village at Cumberland,” Genecov Group said.

The Genecov Group is now looking for tenants for anchor spaces and pad sites. Those interested can visit their website and fill out a form.

