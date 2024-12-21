Germany Christmas market attack latest: US ‘shocked’ by incident

Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Via ABC News

(LONDON) -- The U.S. was "shocked and saddened" by Friday's deadly suspected terrorist attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, a State Department spokesperson said.

At least two people were killed and nearly 70 injured when a car plowed into festive market-goers in the eastern German city, around 75 miles west of the capital Berlin.

A young child and an adult were killed in the attack, according to Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff. At least 15 of those injured were seriously hurt, according to a local official.

A suspect -- a doctor from Saudi Arabia aged around 50 -- was arrested, Haselhoff said. The man has lived in Germany since 2006. A rental car was used in the attack, the prime minister said.

The motive is unknown at this time, U.S. sources said. But U.S. law enforcement sources told ABC News that German authorities are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured and to all those affected by this terrible incident," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Germany in grieving the loss of life. The United States is ready to provide assistance as recovery efforts continue and authorities investigate this horrible incident," Miller's statement continued.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered his condolences to those affected. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Scholz said. "We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Friday's ramming incident came almost exactly eight years after a similar terror attack at a Christmas market in the German capital. On Dec. 19, 2016, a man drove a truck into a crowd at a market in Berlin, killing 13 and injuring dozens.

U.S. law enforcement officials have warned of similar vehicle-ramming attacks on American soil, particularly over the festive season.

A joint threat assessment about New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square, for example, noted the use of vehicle-ramming alone or in conjunction with other tactics "has become a recurring tactic employed by threat actors in the West."

The NYPD, out of an abundance of caution, will surge resources to similar areas around the city, including Christmas markets, according to NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner.

"We know this is a very festive time, it is a busy time in the city, and we are going to make sure that all of our holiday markets, all of our holiday activities are protected by our counter weapons teams, by officers on patrol, all our counter-terrorism officers, our critical response command," Weiner told ABC New York station WABC.

