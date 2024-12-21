Texas College head men’s basketball coach dies

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 11:47 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas College announced on Friday that Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter Yates has died.

“It is with solemn and heavy hearts that Texas College announces the passing of Mr. Walter Yates, Head Men’s Basketball Coach. Coach Yates passed early this morning, Friday, December 20, 2024. Please keep his family in your prayers during this time. More information is forthcoming.”

Texas College

Yates became the head men’s basketball coach in August, replacing Matt Cross who took over at Ottawa University in Kansas. Yates also worked as an assistant coach at Midwestern State and Prairie View A&M.

Huston-Tillotson University Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Smith shared his condolences to the Yates’ family.

“Devastated, this one hits home. Walter and I sat in my office on Monday and talked for an hour, then competed as gentlemen on Tuesday night,” Smith said. “I’ll always love you brother. This is a huge loss for our coaching brotherhood. Condolences to the family.”

Go Back