Carthage wins program’s 10th state championship; Surratt sets Texas record

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 11:45 pm

ARLINGTON — The Carthage Bulldogs overcame a slow start to beat Waco La Vega 28-14 in the 4A Division II State Championship Game on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

With the win head coach Scott Surratt sets the state record with 10 state championships. He’s 10-0 in state championship games and got his record setting 10th state championship in just 18 seasons as a head coach. Surratt also has a state championship as the offensive coordinator at Texas High when the Tigers won it all in 2002.

The game was scoreless until K.J Edwards hit paydirt from 21 yards out off the left side to give Carthage a 7-0 lead with 11:00 remaining in the 1st half.

After the Pirates answered to tie the game at seven, Edwards struck again, this time on an 86 yard touchdown run right through the heart of the La Vega defense. Carthage led 14-7 at the half.

Edwards had a huge game carrying the ball 18 times for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Carthage defense answered the bell, giving up just 7 points and 71 yards in the first half. The Bulldogs defense had six tackles for loss including three sacks.

The Bulldogs put the game on ice when quarterback Jett Surratt connected with Junior Henderson for a 24 yard touchdown to give Carthage a 21-7 lead with 6:24 remaining in the game.

Surratt completed 8 of his 23 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Carthage added icing to the cake with another Surratt to Henderson 19 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead with 2:17 remaining in the game.

Henderson finished the game with 4 catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

