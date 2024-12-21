At least 2 dead, nearly 70 injured when car plows into German Christmas market: Officials

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 11:44 pm

A car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring nearly 70 others, according to German officials.

German authorities are treating the incident as terrorism, U.S. law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A young child and an adult were killed in the attack, according to Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff.

Among those injured, at least 15 were seriously hurt, according to a local official.

People are still arriving at the hospital for treatment, a German security official said.

A suspect has been arrested in the attack that sent shoppers fleeing in panic, U.S. sources said.

The suspect is an approximately 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006, according to Haseloff. A rental car was used in the attack, according to Haseloff.

The motive is unknown at this time, U.S. sources said.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, local police said.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.”

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

